Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells 11,586 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE INT opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

