Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $208.00

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.00 and last traded at $211.67, with a volume of 2193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,187 shares of company stock worth $21,065,402 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

