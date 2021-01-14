Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

