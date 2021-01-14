Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Up 191.6% in December

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the December 15th total of 113,300 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTEC opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

