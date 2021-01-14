Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

ITR stock opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.34. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

