Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.44 Billion

Analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce sales of $17.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.40 billion and the highest is $17.66 billion. Intel posted sales of $20.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.29 billion to $75.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.13 billion to $76.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Intel by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 409,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,416,000 after buying an additional 58,175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

