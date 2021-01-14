Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,407,848. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $243.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.