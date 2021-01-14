Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $426,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 67.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,581,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 637,758 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $9,009,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.