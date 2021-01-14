Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB cut Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.30.

Shares of IPL opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

