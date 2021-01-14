Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$37.50

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

IFP opened at C$22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$24.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.47.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

