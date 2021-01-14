Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,427.45

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,427.45 and traded as high as $1,761.00. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) shares last traded at $1,739.00, with a volume of 377,069 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,696.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,427.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 97.61%.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total value of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

