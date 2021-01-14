International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 101,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.