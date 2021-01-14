International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.90

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 12904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

