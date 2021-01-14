International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 358.5% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INIS opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. International Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

