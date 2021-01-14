inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. inTEST has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $42,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,356.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

