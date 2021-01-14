Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $628,808.76 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $628,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ITCI stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

