Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.79

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 6675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $310,081.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,157.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,147 shares of company stock worth $9,272,230. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

