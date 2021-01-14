Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITCI. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $310,081.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,157.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,147 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,230. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

