IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.21 million, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $126,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IntriCon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IntriCon by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

