IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

IIN stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IntriCon by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

