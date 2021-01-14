Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)’s share price were up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 4,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

