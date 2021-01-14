Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 398.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMN stock remained flat at $$25.65 during trading on Thursday. 3,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

