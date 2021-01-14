Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.16

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and traded as high as $22.43. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 305,437 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,822,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,055,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

