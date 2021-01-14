Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.18

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.18 and last traded at $179.18, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTH)

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

