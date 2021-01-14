Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Stock Holdings Cut by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

PBE opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

