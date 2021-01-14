Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $164.49

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.49 and last traded at $162.40, with a volume of 13513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

