Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

