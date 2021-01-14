Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Trading Up 1%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.73. 255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.