Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $315.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

