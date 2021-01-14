Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.77

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.77 and last traded at $131.36, with a volume of 14261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.