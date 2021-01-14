Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $165.05

Shares of Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $165.05 and traded as high as $203.00. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $199.10, with a volume of 1,039,949 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.05. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Investec Group (INVP.L) Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

