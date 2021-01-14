Investment House LLC Acquires 5,320 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lennar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Lennar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.