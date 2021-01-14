Investment House LLC Acquires Shares of 4,556 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,923,383 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

