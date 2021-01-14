Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 10,356 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

