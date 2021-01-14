Investment House LLC Sells 19 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.76.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $618.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.26. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

