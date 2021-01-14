Investors Buy High Volume of First Republic Bank Put Options (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 865 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,473% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after buying an additional 179,252 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,686,000 after buying an additional 145,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after buying an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $164.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. BidaskClub upgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

