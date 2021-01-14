Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 13,469 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,771% compared to the average daily volume of 720 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81,052 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.