Investors Buy Large Volume of Copart Put Options (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,458 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,417% compared to the average daily volume of 228 put options.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 428,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Copart by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,911,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.