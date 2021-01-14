Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,025 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,637% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 73,348 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,136,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,114,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

SGRY opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 3.36. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

