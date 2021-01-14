Investors Purchase Large Volume of Research Frontiers Call Options (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,765% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

Shares of REFR opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.09. Research Frontiers has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 194.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

