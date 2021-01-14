Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $42.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. 3,963,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,509. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,775 shares of company stock valued at $35,327,402. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 26,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

