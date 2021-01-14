Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,519,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 765,177 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,575,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 379,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 26,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,008. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

