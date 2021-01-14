IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) Shares Gap Up to $99.40

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $99.40, but opened at $104.80. IP Group Plc (IPO.L) shares last traded at $101.20, with a volume of 954,261 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.13.

About IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

