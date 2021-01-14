Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPSEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.24. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

