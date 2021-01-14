IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) PT Raised to $6.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.