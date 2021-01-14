IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Trading Up 8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) were up 8% during trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $6.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. IRIDEX traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 1,179,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,658,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.