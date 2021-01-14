Iron Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $161.32. The stock has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

