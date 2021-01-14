Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,937 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80.

