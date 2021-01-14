Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 822 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after buying an additional 267,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 555,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $52.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

