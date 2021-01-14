Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $189,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $284.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.